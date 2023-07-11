Seattle MLB All-Star Game Fans Unaware of Threatened Homeless Protest

Interviews with fans preparing to enjoy this weekend’s MLB All-Star Game are blissfully uninformed about an impending protest of the game threatened by homeless activists who are furious at city officials for pushing them out of the encampments near T-Mobile Park.

For the last week or so, Seattle has sent city work crews and police officers to tear down homeless camps in the area of the baseball stadium ahead of today’s All-Star Game.

But after the homeless people were driven from the area, activists sent around flyers threatening to disrupt the game.

The flyer reads, “Fuck Baseball, Fuck this Mayor, Fuck this City,” and adds, “Let’s fuck their day up.”

“They’ve been pushing us around for months hoping to clear us out sight for the for the MLB all-star game on July 11 – Let’s make sure their work was for nothing!” the flyer reads, KOMO reported.

The Seattle homeless community announced that they will be going to war during the MLB All-Star game. Homeless vagrants plan to occupy the parking lots of tailgate areas in defiance of the city removing their encampments before the game. “Let’s f*ck their day up.” pic.twitter.com/mes7Z1LLCi — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) July 6, 2023

Despite the threats and ongoing local controversy over the homeless, fans milling around T-Mobile Park don’t seem aware of the situation.

Per Fox News, “The majority of people who spoke to Fox News Digital outside the stadium, however, said they had not heard of the protest and were overall happy with how city was handling the influx of visitors for the Midsummer Classic.”

A fan named Tom told Fox, “We come down fairly often [to Seattle]. It’s a big city and with big cities, you have big city problems. But I think overall, we haven’t experienced anything.” He also said he had not heard of the protest threats.

Another Washington State native named Dominic seemed unworried about the proposed protest, saying, “It’s just like anything. Any big event is going to bring protesters. You just have to roll with the flow.”

“People are here for the game, and they’re going to be wrapped up in how the Home Run Derby goes today. It might impact people’s opinion of Seattle, but they’re here for the game,” a fan named Alice said.

This year’s game will mark the third time that Seattle has hosted the All-Star Game, after first hosting in 1979 and then again in 2001.

On Monday, Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole and Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen were named as the starting pitchers for Tuesday’s 93rd Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston