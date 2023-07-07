Homeless Activists Threaten to Disrupt MLB All-Star Game After Seattle Clears Homeless Encampments

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - July 22, 2022: Near downtown Seatte and along I-5, a homeless community of tents nicknamed The Treeline live on the edge of the freeway and boarder of redwood trees in Seattle, Washington Friday July 22, 2022. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Seattle city officials sent the police and public works departments to the intersection of 3rd and Holgate Street in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood this week to clear the homeless encampments there ahead of next week’s Major League Baseball All-Star game, and now activists are threatening to disrupt the game over the sweep.

This is the third time that Seattle has hosted the All-Star Game in 22 years and will mark the city’s third outing for the game, which was previously held there in 1979 and 2001.

“They’re telling us we need to be out of here by Wednesday morning,” Neal, a man who lives in an RV near T-Mobile Park, told KOMO. “I have no idea where I’m going to go, as far as my gas tank will take me.”

Neal also showed the media a flyer urging the homeless to resist.

The flyer reads, “Fuck Baseball, Fuck this Mayor, Fuck this City,” and adds, “Let’s fuck their day up.”

“They’ve been pushing us around for months hoping to clear us out sight for the for the MLB all-star game on July 11 – Let’s make sure their work was for nothing!” the flyer reads, KOMO added.

“When the tailgaters and rich (expletive) show up for the big game, they’re going to find exactly what the city worked so hard to prevent: us!” the flyer exclaims.

KTTH radio commentator Jason Rantz posted a series on clearing the encampments.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.