Homeless Activists Threaten to Disrupt MLB All-Star Game After Seattle Clears Homeless Encampments

Seattle city officials sent the police and public works departments to the intersection of 3rd and Holgate Street in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood this week to clear the homeless encampments there ahead of next week’s Major League Baseball All-Star game, and now activists are threatening to disrupt the game over the sweep.

This is the third time that Seattle has hosted the All-Star Game in 22 years and will mark the city’s third outing for the game, which was previously held there in 1979 and 2001.

“They’re telling us we need to be out of here by Wednesday morning,” Neal, a man who lives in an RV near T-Mobile Park, told KOMO. “I have no idea where I’m going to go, as far as my gas tank will take me.”

Neal also showed the media a flyer urging the homeless to resist.

The flyer reads, “Fuck Baseball, Fuck this Mayor, Fuck this City,” and adds, “Let’s fuck their day up.”

“They’ve been pushing us around for months hoping to clear us out sight for the for the MLB all-star game on July 11 – Let’s make sure their work was for nothing!” the flyer reads, KOMO added.

The Seattle homeless community announced that they will be going to war during the MLB All-Star game. Homeless vagrants plan to occupy the parking lots of tailgate areas in defiance of the city removing their encampments before the game. “Let’s f*ck their day up.” pic.twitter.com/mes7Z1LLCi — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) July 6, 2023

“When the tailgaters and rich (expletive) show up for the big game, they’re going to find exactly what the city worked so hard to prevent: us!” the flyer exclaims.

KTTH radio commentator Jason Rantz posted a series on clearing the encampments.

pic.twitter.com/uJuDZ30iIw — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 6, 2023

When the city wants to, they can make areas safe again. They just choose to wait for all-star games and presidential visits. https://t.co/NW3h1AcS9h pic.twitter.com/b2jOIJmP1k — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 6, 2023

Katie is upset she’s being moved out — but: she has a tiny home. Here she speaks with @weheartseattle’s Andrea Suarez. pic.twitter.com/DL2cGvVcYF — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 6, 2023

Keep in mind, the homeless here in the SODO neighborhood have been offered shelter. Almost all say no because they know they can just move somewhere else and be unbothered by the city for months. pic.twitter.com/NZ4hkIQcZk — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 6, 2023

