New Mexico State Women’s Soccer Player Dies Suddenly at 20

Thalia Chaverria, a women’s soccer player for New Mexico State University, has died after being found unresponsive on Monday. She was 20 years old.

A native of Bakersfield, California, Chaverria was about to begin her third season for the Aggies and turned 20 only eight days before her death.

NMSU coach Rob Baarts expressed his sorrow at hearing of Chaverria’s death:

“The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families’ world. T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us every day, on and off the pitch. I will always love you, T!”

NMSU Athletics Director Mario Moccia also marked the player’s passing:

We lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family. Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her. The New Mexico State community is very tight-knit, and this tragedy is felt throughout. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Thalia’s family and friends in this time of mourning.

The Las Cruces Police Department received a call about an “unresponsive” woman at 7 a.m. local time. Chaverria was pronounced dead on the scene, and police do not believe foul play was involved.

Police are continuing their investigation.