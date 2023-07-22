NFL Safety Rodney Thomas’ Father Arrested for Killing Bald Eagle

Rodney Thomas, 50, father of Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of killing a bald eagle.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, this violates the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 12 in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania. Thomas allegedly used an air rifle to kill the bird and turned himself in to authorities soon after the reported shooting.

Local residents told the New York Post that two bald eagles had lived in the area for decades. Now, there’s only one of the protected birds remains.

“This office remains committed to investigating and prosecuting environmental and wildlife offenses under federal law, including the unlawful killing of bald eagles — the United States’ national bird since 1782,” said Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

Rodney Thomas II, the football player, was a 7th-round pick out of Yale in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played all 16 games for Indianapolis last year, recording 34 tackles and four interceptions.

Rodney Thomas, the elder, was released on $10,000 bail and could face $5,000 in fines and up to a year in prison.