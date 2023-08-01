WATCH: Damar Hamlin Makes Falling Interception During Bills Practice

Damar Hamlin is back in pads, and it didn’t take him long to make headlines.

The Bills safety, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football last year in a terrifying moment that captivated the country and triggered an outpouring of love and support that lasted for months, is back in the news. But, this time, he’s making news for his play on the field.

On Tuesday, Hamlin picked off a wobbly pass from backup Matt Barkley that appeared to be intended for wide receiver Andy Isabella. Hamlin dove for the ball and secured it before it hit the ground. Then, the Buffalo safety sprung to his feet and began returning the pick.

Yeah, Isabella touched Hamlin, and he would have been ruled down if it were a live game. But, let the man have his moment.

“It feels amazing,” Hamlin said when describing the feeling of putting pads on again. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don’t make no mistakes. I’m on God’s timing. As much as the NFL is on schedule and camp starts this day, this is all God’s timing.”

This is a crucial camp for Hamlin. Not only because of his comeback attempt after a near-death experience on MNF. But also because he’s in a tight, three-way race to see who will become the Bills fourth safety for this season.

Of course, Hamlin’s performance on Tuesday isn’t going to hurt his cause.