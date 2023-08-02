WATCH: Somali Sprinter Turns in Shockingly Slow Performance, Sparking Nepotism Controversy

Track & Field
Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

A Somali runner had the world guessing why she was chosen to represent her country after posting the worst 100-meter run time in the history of 100-meter run times.

As it turns out, she was there because of nepotism.

Nasra Ali Abukar, Somalia’s chosen representative at the FISU 2023 World University Games, looked completely out of place and finished the race with a breathtakingly slow tie of 21:81 seconds, a full ten seconds behind the winner.

Naturally, questions arose about how Somalia could have chosen such a clearly unqualified runner to head to China for the Games. The answer to those questions was provided by Somali commentator Elham Garaad. Abukar, as it turns out, is the niece of the Senior Vice President of the Somali Athletics Foundation, Khadija Aden Dahir.

“Abukar reportedly does not have a profile on the World Athletics database or the World University Games site,” the New York Post reports.

It’s unlikely that Abukar will appear on anyone’s track or website again after this display. The head of Somalia’s Ministry of Sports, Mohamed Barre, pledged to get to hold those responsible, accountable.

