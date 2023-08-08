WATCH: Colin Cowherd Claims that Deceased QB Dwayne Haskins Cannot Win the Super Bowl

Colin Cowherd has a lot of explaining and apologizing to do.

During a segment in which he broke down a list of NFL quarterbacks drafted since 2013 whom he believes cannot win a Super Bowl, FS1 host Colin Cowherd included the name of relatively recently deceased Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins.

On today's show, Colin Cowherd mentioned Dwayne Haskins as one of the QBs who cannot win a Super Bowl. This is factually correct, given that Haskins passed away 16 months ago. pic.twitter.com/L1PvtPLyY6 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 8, 2023

Haskins, the former 15th overall pick of the then-Washington Redskins in 2018, was struck and killed by a car on a Florida highway in April of 2022.

The list had many flaws, in addition to including a QB who is no longer alive. The list also mistakenly said quarterbacks drafted since 2013 who “can” win the Super Bowl—an error Cowherd picked up on after a long pause.

“It says can win Super Bowls, it’s can’t,” Cowherd said. “Can’t win Super Bowls.”

Furthermore, the list includes players such as Johnny Manziel and EJ Manuel, who haven’t played in the league in years. So, clearly, this was just a terrible job by Cowherd’s production staff, who not only mislabeled the segment but apparently just Googled “quarterbacks drafted since 2013” without any thought as to whether these players were still in the league or, in the case of Haskins, even still alive.

Comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) were quick to pounce on Cowherd’s cryptic error.

This was an awful mistake. But the fact that the segment was a disaster from start to finish (mislabeling, inclusion of QBs who aren’t in the league anymore) makes it highly unlikely that Cowherd or his staff deliberately included Haskins’ name or had any ill intent, as some on X (formerly known as Twitter) seem to suggest.

But it is really, really bad.