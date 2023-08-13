‘Dunked It!’: Sam Burns Sinks Amazing Hole-in-One at St. Jude

On Saturday, Sam Burns gave golf fans something they seldom see, a slam dunk hole-in-one. The moment came during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis at TPC Southwind.

The shot was a 1579-yard par-3 and was the second ace from Burns in the last two months.

Burns held up his 9-iron and accepted congratulations from fellow players. But, all things considered, Burns didn’t seem enthralled by the whole thing.

“When you’re in 63rd place out of 70 people, there’s not a ton to celebrate,” Burns told Golf Digest.

“Yeah, I couldn’t make any putts today, so I figured I’d just get it done on the first shot. It was fun.”

As Golf World reports, “Burns’ dunkaroo wasn’t the only impressive shot of the early-round action Saturday. Beau Hossler’s 127-yard hole-out eagle on No. 1 wasn’t a bad way for the Californian to start his day. Hossler was 2-under through two rounds.”

Burns hopes his spectacular hole-in-one shots can help boost his low spots in the rankings.

“It’s one of those things where you just have a bad week on the greens, but hopefully, it’s just this one week,” he said. “I do hope I can keep those hole-in-ones coming. I can make those, I guess.”