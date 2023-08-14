Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dead at 28

Former NFL running back Alex Collins died on Monday as the result of a motorcycle accident he was 28 years old.

The Collins family released a statement marking the passing of their “cherished” family member.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” read the statement which the Seahawks released. “Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief. We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available.”

Collins entered the league in 2016 as a fifth-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks. After finishing his rookie season in Seattle, the former Arkansas Razorback signed with the Baltimore Ravens, where he played for two years before being out of the league for one year and returning to Seattle for his final two years in the league.

Most recently, Collins had played for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

The Ravens joined Collins’ family and the Seahawks in posting their condolences and sadness at the loss of their former player.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the Ravens wrote. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

The NFL also posted a statement marking Collins’ passing. “The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones.”

Overall, Collins spent five seasons in the NFL and rushed for 1,384 yards and 13 touchdowns.