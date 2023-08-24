UFC Champ ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley Says He Can Cheat on His Wife Because He ‘Pays for Everything’

Newly crowned UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley says he can sleep with other women with or without his wife being involved because he “pays for everything.”

The “Sugar Show” made his views on relationships known during a recent interview on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk podcast.

“I treat Danya like a queen,” O’Malley explained. “If I get a little p*ss on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins; it’s simple.”

O’Malley isn’t saying anything his wife, Danya Gonzalez, isn’t aware of. The couple has been in an open relationship for some time. O’Malley has even boasted of the “dope threesomes” they have had.

The champ concedes that if he were just an “average Joe,” his open relationship probably wouldn’t work. But, since he’s “King Kong,” it’s all good.

“If I wasn’t paying for everything, if I wasn’t, you know, successful in any sort of way, and I was just like maybe an average Joe, I probably wouldn’t. It probably wouldn’t be fair. But I’m f–king King Kong baby,” O’Malley explained.

O’Malley didn’t do all the explaining himself. He believes Andrew Tate may have explained how “status” impacts the open relationship best.

“Andrew Tate explains it well. It’s status. You know I got status, so I can,” O’Malley said.

While Andrew Tate and O’Malley seem to understand the open relationship, that doesn’t mean his wife has that same level of understanding.

O’Malley told Martyn that his wife, Danya Gonzalez, is “never fine with it” and goes “through phases” when it comes to her feelings about the status of their relationship.

It’s unknown which “phase” Gonzalez is in now. Presumably, she’s happy about her husband winning a UFC championship. However, a title means more status, and…well…we now know what that means to Sean O’Malley.