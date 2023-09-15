REPORT: Bill Belichick Isn’t Retiring to Get Back at Don Shula for Smearing Him

Bill Belichick has won almost all there is to win as an NFL coach. A fact that has prompted many to wonder why he continues coaching at the age of 71. Especially when the Patriots are still, in many ways, going through a rebuilding process after losing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski three years ago.

According to one Boston Globe reporter, the answer is simple: Revenge.

Christopher Price of the Boston Globe recently gave an interview to the Dolpins Talk podcast in which he claims Belichick will not retire until he passes legendary Dolphins head coach Don Shula on the all-time wins list. Why? Because Belichick wants to get back at Shula for criticizing him during the 2007 Spygate scandal.

Price told podcast host Mike Oliva how Belichick views Shula: “If I can’t whip you off the books with another perfect season, I’m going to do the next best thing—I’m going to take your all-time wins record.”

In 2007, Shula blasted Belichick and the Patriots, saying, “The Spygate thing has diminished what they’ve accomplished; you would hate to have that attached to your accomplishments. They’ve got it.”

Belichick’s fandom of the Colts and deep admiration of Shula as a youth would seem to jive with the notion that the former Dolphins coach’s harsh critique would have impacted Belichick more than most.

The future Hall of Famer will likely be asked about Price’s comments regarding him and Shula at his next press availability, and he will likely deny or dismiss the report, which may mean that Price is incorrect. But Belichick would also deny or dismiss the report if it was true as well.

So, who knows? But head coaches have launched vendettas over far less than this.

As it currently stands, Bill Belichick has 328 all-time wins, and Shula has the record at 347. As Price states, barring some cataclysmic event, Bill Belichick will pass Shula. If Belichick retires at the end of the season following breaking the record, Price will look quite prophetic.