WATCH: Man Pulls Woman by the Hair During Wild Fight Among 49ers Fans

Dylan Gwinn

A group of 49ers fans – men and women – pummeled each other in a wild melee that saw one man grab a woman by the hair and pulling her.

According to the poster of the video, the tensions began when the game started.

Fights in the stands at NFL games have become commonplace in recent weeks as well as increasingly serious. During the opening weekend of the season, a fan in a Ray Lewis jersey got pummeled by a Commanders fan.

And last week, in a much more serious incident, a 53-year-old New England Patriots fan named Dale Mooney died after a fight with Dolphins fans.

A subsequent autopsy showed that Mooney did not suffer a “traumatic injury” in the fight. But had likely died from a “medical event.”

