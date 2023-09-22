WATCH: Man Pulls Woman by the Hair During Wild Fight Among 49ers Fans

A group of 49ers fans – men and women – pummeled each other in a wild melee that saw one man grab a woman by the hair and pulling her.
According to the poster of the video, the tensions began when the game started.
Fights in the stands at NFL games have become commonplace in recent weeks as well as increasingly serious. During the opening weekend of the season, a fan in a Ray Lewis jersey got pummeled by a Commanders fan.
And last week, in a much more serious incident, a 53-year-old New England Patriots fan named Dale Mooney died after a fight with Dolphins fans.
During Sunday Night Football a 30 year season holder & a patriots fan passed away while getting knocked out by a Dolphins fan, falling & never gaining consciousness back.
RIP Dale Mooney and prayers to his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lusYe9kmnY
A subsequent autopsy showed that Mooney did not suffer a “traumatic injury” in the fight. But had likely died from a “medical event.”
