Do you know who has passionate views on the topic of evolution? UFC featherweight star Bryce Mitchell, that’s who.

During an appearance on the BelieveYouMe podcast with UFC legend Michael Bisping and UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith, Mitchell confronted Bisping about his belief that humans descended from apes.

Mitchell asked Bisping, “Do you believe that we evolved from monkeys?”

At first, Bisping laughed, but after some prodding from Mitchell he replied, “Yes.”

What happened next was wild.

"It's a lie from Satan!" Bryce Mitchell went off on Bisping after he said he believed in evolution pic.twitter.com/giobvd1U3v — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 22, 2023

“Bullsh*t! It’s Bullsh*t! It’s bullsh*t! It’s a lie from Satan!” Mitchell screamed. “You have been tricked! You have been deceived! We are not coming from monkeys! We are the apex predators!”

Mitchell didn’t need to tell Bisping that he didn’t have to elaborate because there was no chance he was going to get a word in any way.

An underrated part of this video is Anthony Smith calmly sipping his during while Bryce Mitchell went from 0 to 118 in the span of 0.8 seconds.

In any event, let’s hope Mitchell brings that same intensity Saturday night when he faces Dan Ige on UFC Fight Night 228.