Jim Kelly, a former quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, officially became a Christian with his recent baptism wherein he wore a shirt proclaiming “God is Real.”

Kelly, who played 11 seasons with the Buffalo Bills between 1986 and 1996, shared a video of the Baptism on his wife’s Instagram in which he replied “Yes I do” when asked if he loves Jesus.

“I have witnessed God at work in this man’s life for over 30 years…and I can tell you that God isn’t just REAL, He is faithful, trustworthy, kind, loving, compassionate, powerful, gracious, GOOD, merciful, forgiving…and so so much MORE,” wrote Jill Kelly. “He is immeasurably MORE than we can imagine! He is EVERYTHING!”

She also some Bible verses to celebrate the occasion.

“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age. Matthew 28:19-20,” she posted.

Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly was baptized 🙌 Wearing a red shirt that said, “God’s real,” Kelly was asked in the pool if he loved Jesus. “Yes I do!” he responded emphatically.@JimKelly1212 @jillmkelly12https://t.co/GBnq1xGvkZ — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) September 22, 2023

“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age. Matthew 28:19-20,” she posted.

In an Instagram post of his own, Jim Kelly spoke about how he found faith in God despite his son Hunter’s death from the disease Krabbe.

“I’m not a man of many words and I don’t speak ‘Christianese,’” he wrote. “All I know is that God changed my life. After Hunter went to heaven I was so lost and angry at God. But God loved me anyway and he never gave up on me,” he wrote.

“I’m far from perfect but God helped me humble myself and seek him for help. Becoming a Christian is the best decision I’ve made in my life. I wish I would’ve come to him sooner. But his timing is perfect. And finally I was baptized,” he wrote. “Thank you Hunter. It’s because of you that I know Jesus and I will see you again.”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.