Texas Jr. High Football Coach Dies Suddenly on the Field at 47

A junior high school football coach for the Kingsville Independent School District died suddenly on the field last Friday after collapsing during a game.

Coach Marco Contreras collapsed during Friday’s game against Tulosos-Midway, according to Gray News.

Contreras was tended to quickly using a defibrillator, but first responders were unable to revive him. He was soon taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Our condolences pour out to the family of our beloved coach, Marco Contreras,” school officials said in a statement. “Coach Contreras will be sincerely missed by all who knew him.”

The game was postponed and played on Saturday.

“In a time of sorrow, it is often comforting to come together as a community and participate in something we all love to do. Therefore, our coaches and football team have decided to play the football game,” the school added, promising to have grief counselors ready for students needing such services.

Friends and supporters also set up a fundraiser to help the Contreras defer some expenses. The effort quickly raised more than $9,000, KIDY-TV reported.

Coach Contreras’ brother, Larry Contreras, said the family was extremely grateful for the assistance.

“I mean, who does this, you know? People are coming here and giving out of the kindness of their heart,” Contreras said. He loved the kids, he loved his coaching staff. So, it’s really special for everyone to be here together.”

