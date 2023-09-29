Charlamagne Tha God Calls Kaepernick’s Attempts to Get Back in the League, ‘Tragically Sad, Downright Pathetic’

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God ridiculed Colin Kaepernick’s attempts at “begging” the NFL, a league he called “racist,” for a job. He went so far as to say his efforts are “downright pathetic.”

During Wednesday’s Rumor Report on his show, the Breakfast Club, Charlamagne went on a rant about Kaepernick’s letter to Jets General Manager Joe Douglas, in which he asked to be part of the team’s practice squad after the recent injury to Aaron Rodgers.

“I wish that letter was never written,” Tha God said. “That letter was tragically sad and downright pathetic. Colin Kaepernick has let his setback become his identity, and I hate that for him. It pains to see that man still begging to be in a league that he called racist and he compared to a plantation.”

He added, “And I hate that he can never speak for himself. He always got somebody else speaking for him or putting out his message for him. That’s so wack to me. I wish Colin the best in all his endeavors but just begging these same people you called racist for an opportunity is pitiful.”

As Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston writes, “The letter from the quarterback to the team, which recently lost Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury, surfaced on Tuesday when rapper and producer J. Cole posted it to social media.”

“Per multiple sources, it is authentic and real,” noted NBC Sports.

J. Cole has released Colin Kaepernick's letter to the Jets requesting to join their practice squad 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kjn3af3u9G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2023

“I know that there are currently depth issues at the position, and I’ve heard that the back-up spot is likely to be filled by a veteran Quarterback,” he wrote. “As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot, I’m writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

“I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week. If I were able to fill this role for the team, I believe this allows for multiple things,” he added.

Kaepernick has not played a snap in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season.