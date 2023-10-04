Colin Kaepernick Lands Cover of Men’s Health Magazine

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick landed himself on the cover of Men’s Health magazine amid his reported bid for the New York Jets practice squad.

News broke of Kaepernick landing on the cover on Tuesday, which featured a photo of him shirtless and ripped while holding a football.

An article by Mitchell Jackson even went so far as to declare that Colin Kaepernick has been facing off against the world.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Needed you aware of my immense gratitude for your sacrifices, for what you’ve done for our collective consciousness, for how you’ve transformed my thinking and seeing,” the letter said.

Football player turned civil rights activist @kaepernick7 proves that devotion is a special kind of strength. https://t.co/kMopb17AV2 — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) October 3, 2023

Kaepernick recently appeared in the news when he sent a letter to the New York Jets for an opportunity to be on its practice squad. The letter from the quarterback to the team, which recently lost Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury, surfaced last week when rapper and producer J. Cole posted it to social media.

“I know that there are currently depth issues at the position, and I’ve heard that the back-up spot is likely to be filled by a veteran Quarterback,” he wrote. “As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot, I’m writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

“I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week. If I were able to fill this role for the team, I believe this allows for multiple things,” he added.

Kaepernick further said that he could help the defense get ready to face quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God called the attempt “pathetic.”

“I wish that letter was never written,” Tha God said. “That letter was tragically sad and downright pathetic. Colin Kaepernick has let his setback become his identity, and I hate that for him. It pains to see that man still begging to be in a league that he called racist, and he compared to a plantation.”

“And I hate that he can never speak for himself. He always got somebody else speaking for him or putting out his message for him. That’s so wack to me. I wish Colin the best in all his endeavors, but just begging these same people you called racist for an opportunity is pitiful,” he added.

