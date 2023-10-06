Al Michaels Claims to Have Never Knowingly Eaten a Vegetable

Al Michaels has lived a very long and fulfilling life, and he is happy to let you know that never at any point in his lifetime has he ever eaten a vegetable.

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Michaels revealed that his parents, who were quite young when they had him, allowed him to eat as he pleased. And to this day, Michaels continues to eat what he pleases. And vegetables do not please him.

For the record, Michaels is 78 years old. So, he’s exceeded the average life expectancy by several years and appears to be doing quite well. Therefore, he will unlikely be changing his eating habits anytime soon. And why should he? He’s Al Freaking Michaels.

Maybe other people should start changing their eating habits.