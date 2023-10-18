Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Takes Another Jab at Vax Czar Anthony Fauci

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took another swipe at Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday as he discussed his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Appearing during his weekly stint on the Pat McAfee Show podcast, McAfee noted that some commentators are saying Rodgers is “defying science” with his quick recovery from the injury he received in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, Fox News reported.

“That’s what they’re saying about you,” McAfee exclaimed. “Shannon Sharpe said this morning.”

But Rodgers took that opportunity to bash Fauci, and interjected, “Like we learned, if science is Dr. Fauci, you’re damn right I’m defying science.”

I couldn't have said it better myself… "If science is Dr. Fauci, you're damn right I'm defying science." Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT!!!!pic.twitter.com/RiO7UUegyd — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 18, 2023

Rodgers did go on to talk about his recovery plan and added that he, his doctors, and his coaches are trying to be smart about his return to playing.

“I believe in the power of intention,” Rodgers explained. “I believe in the power of your mind and the will – will power. Basically, the entire time, I kind of said this is what I’d like to do – rehab-wise. Got some incredible people to work with, not just the Jets.”

Rodgers went on to note that Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins had the same surgery he had, and they were back on the field in five months or less.

But, they won’t rush his return, he added.

Rodgers last took a shot at Fauci when he challenged Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis “Mr. Pfizer” Kelce, to a debate about the efficacies of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The injured Jets QB said he would pick Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as his “second” in such a debate, and Kelce could pick a “pharmacrat” like Fauci.

