Aaron Rodgers Challenges Travis ‘Mr Pfizer’ Kelce to a Debate on Vaccines Along with RFK Jr. and Anthony Fauci

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is challenging Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce to a debate on the COVID-19 vaccine a week after joking that the Chiefs player is “Mr. Pfizer” for his job as vaccine pitchman.

Rodgers appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show when the topic of Kelce came up once again.

Rodgers, of course, took a swipe at Kelce on Oct. 3 with the “Mr. Pfizer” jab also delivered on McAfee’s weekly show. After that little jab about the jab, Kelce replied that he didn’t expect to be in a “war” over the vaccine with Aaron Rodgers.

Kelce also insisted that he is 100 percent comfortable being called “Mr. Pfizer” because he believes taking the COVID-19 vaccine helps “keep his family safe.”

This reply seems to have led Rodgers to focus further on Kelce.

Rodgers told McAfee that he didn’t feel the issue was a “war,” but he did feel it warranted further discussion. “This ain’t a war, homie. This is just conversation.”

He also felt the two should have a public debate on the vaccine and might even pick people to act as backup “seconds” to help them in the debate. Rodgers suggested he’d side with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Kelce could pick controversial vax pusher Dr. Anthony Fauci, “or some other pharmacrat.”

Rodgers insisted that such a debate would be “big ratings.”

