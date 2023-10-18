WATCH: Phillies Fan Demolished by Security After Ill-Advised Run onto the Field

A certain fan at last night’s Phillies game is likely to never illegally run onto a baseball field ever again. And a certain security officer will likely get a contract from the Philadelphia Eagles to play linebacker.

Things went so well for the Phillies in their 10-0 Game 2 NLCS win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night that one fan decided to celebrate by running onto the field.

It did not end well for him at all.

Winces and high-fives greeted the security guard’s tackle as nearby players jumped up and down and laughed at the scene. The runner was brought to his feet by security and eventually managed to walk. However, some blood was visible around his mouth. Given the ferocity of the tackle, it definitely could have been worse.

It’s unknown if the fan faced any additional discipline for his invasion of the field. But, honestly, hasn’t he suffered enough?