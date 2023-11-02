Trans Cyclist Celebrates Tenth Medal Won Racing Against Women

An American cyclist who was born male but now competes as a female has won a tenth medal as a woman after taking first place at a Chicago women’s bike race on Oct. 29.

Tessa Johnson took the gold medal in two events at the Chicago CycloCross Cup after winning events at Anderson Park in Campton Township, Illinois. The results gave Johnson his ninth and tenth medals as a female cyclist, Reduxx reported.

Johnson took first place in the Women’s SingleSpeed and Category 1/2 races and won a $150 cash prize on top of it all.

Johnson has been tearing a wide swath through women’s cycling in the Midwest, winning nearly every competition he has entered in the women’s category.

Just in the last two months alone, Johnson has taken four titles away from female cyclists by winning two medals last weekend, along with one in Sept. and another earlier in Oct.

Without a doubt, the Chicago CycloCross Cup has been militantly pro-transgender. On its website, the competition proudly says it has “always [their bold] been first and foremost fostering a positive & supportive community built around competitive cyclocross racing.” They add, “That means welcoming and challenging everyone who wants to contribute to the series and make it better in that regard.”

The organizers concluded by saying that if you disagree with transgenderism, you will be “asked to leave.”

As a further insult to his opponents, Johnson dressed as a Barbie doll for the Halloween costume part of the race.

Chicago's favorite male women's cyclocross winner Tessa (Michael) Johnson was at it again yesterday with in the women's 1/2 and in the women's singlespeed at @chicrosscup Campton CX. Costumes were optional. Mr. Johnson raced as Barbie in a leotard. Teehee! pic.twitter.com/0duTruwx03 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) October 30, 2023

USA Cycling made a big show of changing its rules in the face of mounting criticism that male-born “transgender” racers are taking titles away from women all across the country.

But the new rules are not much of a change from the old rules as both sets still allow male-born racers to compete as women.

The race in Chicago clearly shows that the new rules have not prevented men from taking titles from women in the cycling world.

