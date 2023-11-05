Rangers World Series Champ Evan Carter Announces ‘Jesus Won’ Charity Campaign

Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter is on a “mission” to give back to his community in a Christ-honoring way, and inspiring others to do the same with his new “Jesus Won” campaign.

The 21-year-old World Series champ, who made his MLB debut with the Rangers in September, hit .300 in 17 postseason games with one home run and six runs batted in, as well as hit 286 with three doubles and an RBI in the World Series, according to Sports Spectrum.

With a great start to a major league baseball career, Carter has already garnered plenty of fan support. Now, he’s setting himself apart from the crowd even further by publicly centering his Christian faith.

Carter, who boasts number 32 on his uniform, has a tattoo on his left arm reading, “God is greater than the highs and lows.” A bracelet he frequently wears also carries the message “I AM SECOND,” a reference to God being first, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The MLB newbie also wears a T-shirt stating the simple message, “Jesus Won,” proudly.

Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter made his MLB debut wearing a t-shirt with the simple message, “JESUS WON”. There is no greater victory in this world than the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.#JesusWon @Rangers pic.twitter.com/9sxoygvQ8t — Senator Bryan Hughes (@SenBryanHughes) November 4, 2023

In October, he announced his partnership with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, an international non-profit Christian sports ministry, to bring the shirts to fans who want to support a wholesome mission.

“Get your Jesus Won shirt, support a great cause!” Carter posted on his Instagram page last month.

“Our mission is to use the platform that baseball has blessed us with to give back to our community in Carter County, TN,” the athlete explained:

Proceeds from your purchase of a Jesus Won t-shirt will jointly benefit two incredible programs in our community. One being Central Cares, a program from our home Church of Central Community Christian Church, which helps provide for children in impoverished situations. The second will be helping provide an environment for young baseball players in our area to succeed.

His fans expressed their approval for the charitable effort in the comments of the post.

“Love this man. Use that platform. Faith driven, he can’t lose,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Ordered! My son saw you wearing that shirt the day all your promo photos came out for your first big show game and he loved it! I’ll surprise him with it for Christmas,” another fan posted.

Even more commenters called Carter the “most likable player in the MLB.”

During his first official interview as an MLB player, Carter said, “I’m grateful. I thank God for this opportunity,” reported the Daily Citizen.

His wife, Kaylan, later told a reporter, “All the glory to God. Without Him we wouldn’t be here.”