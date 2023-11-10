Former NFL Player Chad Wheeler Found Guilty of Domestic Violence After Attack on Girlfriend

Ex-NFL player Chad Wheler was found guilty of two counts of domestic violence on Thursday, stemming from a 2021 incident involving his then-girlfriend Alleah Taylor.

Wheeler was playing for Seattle at the time of the incident. He was immediately removed from the roster and has not played for another NFL team since.

Taylor celebrated the ruling on X, saying, “I finally have justice ❤️.”

I finally have justice 🙏🏽❤️ — Alleah taylor (@alleah_taylor1) November 10, 2023

Wheeler was guilty of one count of first-degree domestic violence and one count of second-degree domestic violence. However, he was found not guilty on the charge of unlawful imprisonment.

Images of Wheeler’s assault on Taylor were widely circulated at the time.

In an interview with CBS, Taylor said that Wheeler had told her to “bow down” to him, and when she did not, he beat her and choked her.

TOMORROW: The ex-girlfriend of former Seattle Seahawks' Chad Wheeler is speaking out. Alleah Taylor told @JerickaDuncan about the moments after last month's reported domestic assault. We'll have more of our exclusive interview Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/JjggKpcbj3 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 9, 2021

Wheeler was remanded into custody until his sentencing date on December 14.