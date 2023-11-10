Former NFL Player Chad Wheeler Found Guilty of Domestic Violence After Attack on Girlfriend

New York Giants offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (63) is seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Friday, August 17, 2018. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto)
Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Ex-NFL player Chad Wheler was found guilty of two counts of domestic violence on Thursday, stemming from a 2021 incident involving his then-girlfriend Alleah Taylor.

Wheeler was playing for Seattle at the time of the incident. He was immediately removed from the roster and has not played for another NFL team since.

Taylor celebrated the ruling on X, saying, “I finally have justice ❤️.”

Wheeler was guilty of one count of first-degree domestic violence and one count of second-degree domestic violence. However, he was found not guilty on the charge of unlawful imprisonment.

Images of Wheeler’s assault on Taylor were widely circulated at the time.

Alleah Taylor

Alleah Taylor (screenshot/CBS This Morning)

In an interview with CBS, Taylor said that Wheeler had told her to “bow down” to him, and when she did not, he beat her and choked her.

Wheeler was remanded into custody until his sentencing date on December 14.

