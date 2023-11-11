Former NFL Player D.J. Hayden Among 6 Killed in Car Crash

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: D.J. Hayden #25 of the Oakland Raiders carries downfield against the Denver Broncos in the first half at O.co Coliseum on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Former Raiders cornerback D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in a car crash in Houston early Saturday morning. He was 33 years old.

“The Raiders Family is mourning the tragic loss of former cornerback D.J. Hayden,” the Las Vegas Raiders said in a statement.

Hayden, a Houston native who played his college ball at the University of Houston, was a 2013 1st-round draft pick of the then-Oakland Raiders. Zach McMillan, a college teammate of Hayden’s, was also killed in the crash.

Travis Benjamin of the Cleveland Browns dives for a touchdown while being tackled by D.J. Hayden of the Oakland Raiders during the fourth quarter at...

Travis Benjamin #11 of the Cleveland Browns dives for a touchdown while being tackled by D.J. Hayden #25 of the Oakland Raiders during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2015, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The accident reportedly occurred around 2 a.m. when a car sped through a red light and struck an SUV that had the right of way.

Hayden made national headlines in college after he suffered a collision on the practice field that damaged his heart and nearly killed him. The former Houston Cougar battled back from the terrifying experience and was selected with the 12th overall pick the following year.

Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for yardage as D.J. Hayden of the Oakland Raiders pursues during the game at EverBank Field on October...

Blake Bortles, #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars, runs for yardage as D.J. Hayden, #25 of the Oakland Raiders, pursues during the game at EverBank Field on October 23, 2016, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Hayden played eight seasons in the NFL: four with the Raiders, three with the Lions, and one with the Jaguars.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.