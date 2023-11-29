‘Near a Medical Miracle’: Fans React with Shock After Aaron Rodgers Comeback Announcement

Mike Stobe_Getty Images (2)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

The New York Jets made the surprise announcement on Wednesday that they had opened a 21-day practice window for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been sidelined with a torn Achilles. And people have questions.

The announcement was a surprise because almost everyone assumed that such an injury would have kept him out for the whole season. The injury occurred early in September.

But now, only 11 weeks after surgery, the team cautiously hopes the four-time MVP can return to the field.

“For Aaron, what he would be doing in practice is no different than what he’d be doing on the field with regard to certain drills in the individual – instead of throwing with staff members, he’s throwing with teammates,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters. “There’s no added risk to it. There’s certain things he’s been cleared for that we’re going to allow him to do.”

Naturally, people have thoughts on the shocking news.

Some are skeptical, at the very least.

Many others, of course, are discovering that this is the best time to make a few jokes and memes.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.