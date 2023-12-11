‘Not a Great Example for Kids’: Pat Mahomes Regrets Sideline Outburst After Second Straight Chiefs Loss

Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes says he regrets his outburst at the end of Kansas City’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after an offsides call took away a touchdown that would have likely won the game.

After the Chiefs failed to convert a 4th & 15 and turned the ball over on downs to the Bills, who went on to win 20-17, Mahomes slammed his helmet to the ground and screamed at the officials. His display was so over the top that several teammates had to hold him back.

On Monday, the Mahomes many of us thought we knew seemed to have gotten rid of the madman on the sidelines and struck a much more conciliatory tone.

“Obviously, you don’t want to react that way,” Mahomes told 610 Sports in Kansas City. “I mean, I care, man. I love this game. I love my teammates. And I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way toward officials or really anybody in life. . . . More than anything, I regret the way I acted towards Josh [Allen] after the game, because he had nothing to do with it. So I was still hot and emotional, but you can’t do that, man. Not a great example for kids watching the game.”

Bravo. It would have been nice if Mahomes had admitted he was wrong and the official’s call was correct. However, he admitted his behavior was way over the top. Plus, he admitted two other crucial faults with his emotional reaction: First, he acknowledged complaining about the call to Josh Allen was a really bad look. But even more so, he emphasized how his behavior set a bad example for the kids watching the game.

That’s the Pat Mahomes most of us thought we knew. Good to have him back.