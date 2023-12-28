Buffalo Bills linebacker has now publicly denied the domestic violence allegations against him, calling them “100 percent false.”

As Breitbart News reported in November, Miller was arrested for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

“Miller’s girlfriend accused Miller of assaulting her at the couple’s Dallas home. Assaulting a pregnant person is a third-degree felony,” said the report. “Miller has faced domestic violence accusations before. In 2021, Miller was accused of domestic violence as well, but no charges were filed.”

The Buffalo Bills later cleared Von Miller to keep playing for the rest of the season.

Speaking out for the first time on Thursday, Von Miller said that he and his girlfriend “have problems just like any couple does” and denied any wrongdoing.

“It’s overblown. I’ve got the right people on the job,” he said. “I know who I am. I know my character. I know the type of person that I am. I know me and my girlfriend’s relationship.”

“All of it is incorrect,” he added. “You know, it’s not a funny situation, but all of it is incorrect, and all of it is untrue. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way.”

Von Miller could face up to 10 years in prison and be fined $10,000 if convicted of the charges.

“He’s accused of putting his hands on the neck of the woman, pulling out a chunk of her hair and throwing her onto a couch,” noted Fox News. “He and the woman have been together for seven years, according to police. The woman was treated for minor injuries, including bruising on her neck.”

