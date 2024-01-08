REPORT: Islamic Calif. High School Cancels Girls Basketball Game to Avoid Playing Team with Transgender Player

An Islamic high school in California reportedly canceled a Jan. 4 girls basketball game rather than play another school that had a transgender player on its team, according to witnesses.

According to the report, Freemont-based Averroes High School — which bills itself as a college preparatory Islamic high school — forfeited its girls’ basketball game against San Francisco Waldorf High. Averroes officials did not disclose why they canceled the game, but sources have told Reduxx that the game was nixed because Waldorf had a boy who says he is a transgender girl playing for them.

While Reduxx did not name the transgender player, the site claims it looked into the matter and found that the boy is taller and faster than the girls on his team and has even retained his male name, as seen on the team’s roster.

Reduxx also spoke to Julie Lane, a representative of the advocacy group Women Are Real, and she went in person to watch a game Waldorf’s girl’s basketball was playing and witnessed firsthand how the transgender player overpowered his opponents.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 A girls basketball team from a Muslim high school in California reportedly backed out of a game last week after being made aware that the competing team included a male player who "identified" as a girl.https://t.co/LhzeSkJ0vu — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) January 8, 2024

“The boy had an obvious advantage,” Lane said. “[The girls] didn’t necessarily run their offense through him, probably because they didn’t want to be targeted. But he got most rebounds and was able to jump much higher than the girls.”

Lane went on to say that the girls he faced “were at a complete disadvantage.”

“I caught one scramble for the ball with another player, and my heart stopped. She was more than a foot shorter than him and could have been seriously injured,” she said.

Unsurprisingly, Waldorf’s girls’ basketball team has been undefeated since the boy joined.

In fact, it seems likely that the work of Women Are Real got the Averroes/Waldorf game canceled. Reduxx says that Lane and her group contacted the Islamic school to let them know they were about to face a male claiming to be a girl. Shortly after that, the school pulled out of the game against Waldorf.

Averroes has made no official statement about why they pulled out of the game, likely to avoid punishment by state education authorities.

But Women Are Real feels that the reason is apparent; Averroes’s girls did not want to play against a boy.

“As the school hasn’t made an official statement, we can’t say for sure why the game was canceled. However, none of the multiple reasons we have heard from various sources make sense,” Women Are Real spokesperson Jean Berns said. “We heard from the school director that there were not enough athletes to field a team, yet they played a game two days later with more than enough players. We heard from others that the coach was ill, yet he was able to coach the boys’ team the same evening of the cancellation. All this mystery and secrecy leads me to believe that the true reason for the cancellation most likely involves the male athlete.”

