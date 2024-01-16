Former Saints Linebacker Ronald Powell Dead at 32

Ronald Powell, a former linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, has died, the NFL Players Association announced. He was 32 years old.

No cause of death was given.

“Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell – a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald,” the NFL Players Association’s retired players account wrote on X.

Powell was also memorialized by former teammates who remembered him not just as a player but also as a father. Junio Galette, who played with Powell at the University of Florida, took to X to pay tribute to his fallen teammate.

“I Love You Forever till we meet again an EXCELLENT FATHER Respected Brother and a Loving Son I am saddened to shared with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today. REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL …..” Galette wrote.

I Love You Forever till we meet again an EXCELLENT FATHER Respected Brother and a Loving Son I am saddened to shared with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today. REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL ….. pic.twitter.com/Rx9dS7J4S5 — SACKMAN LIVES (@JuniorGalette93) January 15, 2024

Powell played for the Gators from 2010-2013. The Saints selected him in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft. After playing 14 games in his rookie season, Powell was released at the start of the 2015 season and eventually ended up on injured reserve.

Powell had stints with the Bears and Seahawks following his time with New Orleans, though he never played for either team.

In 2019, Powell attempted a comeback with the Alliance of American Football but was released before the league went out of business.