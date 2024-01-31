Former Raider Henry Ruggs Making $2.50 an Hour at Nevada Prison Camp

Henry Ruggs, the former Las Vegas Raider sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for drunk driving at high speeds resulting in an accident that killed a young woman and her dog, is making $2.50 an hour at a prison camp in Nevada.

Ruggs, 25, pleaded guilty to driving his sports car as fast as 156 mph while intoxicated. Late at night in November of 2021, Ruggs crashed into a parked vehicle where 23-year-old Tina Tintor was sitting with her dog. The ensuing collision resulted in Tintor’s vehicle exploding in flames, killing her and her pet.

The former Raider’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

On Tuesday, Ruggs was transferred to the Stewart Conservation Camp, a minimum security facility in Carson City. Ruggs is employed as a community trustee at the facility, earning $2.50 per hour.

Many of the inmates at the facility work under the auspices of the Nevada Department of Forestry. The inmates described as community trustees “represent a limited potential to misbehave and represent a low risk to escape while assigned to employment within the community,” according to official documents.

Ruggs was in his second year with the Raiders when the tragedy occurred. As a rookie in 2020, Ruggs had 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021, he had 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns before being cut from the team following the fatal accident.

Ruggs is up for parole in August of 2026.