‘Glory to God’: Prayer Hallow App Enjoyed Massive Download Spike Following Super Bowl Ad

Hallow, the Christian prayer app, enjoyed its biggest spike in downloads following the Super Bowl ad that aired on Sunday night.

Hallow CEO Alex Jones, not to be confused with the InfoWars magnate who shares the same name, told Fox News on Tuesday that the company had a “phenomenal night” of downloads, calling it a “dream come true.”

“For the first time ever during the Super Bowl, we all got to take 30 seconds to give thanks to God,” said Jones.

Despite not airing in all markets – roughly half of those watching saw the ad – Hallow still pulled in a massive spike in downloads. The 30-second ad featured Catholic actors Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie giving thanks to God.

“God, we take this moment just to give you thanks,” said Wahlberg in the ad’s narration. “We thank you for this time to come together as a family, as friends, and as a country.”

“Help us, Lord, especially this Lent, to grow closer to you, Amen,” he added.

Wahlberg asked viewers to “join us in prayer this Lent on Hallow” and asked people to “stay prayed up.”

Jones said the app saw the “biggest spike in Hallow history” and that the team was “blown away by the responses to the spot.”

“The minute the spot ran, we saw the biggest spike in Hallow history,” Jones said. “It was the most downloads in a single minute we’d ever seen. We’re already ranking ahead of Netflix on the App Store charts, and Lent hasn’t even started yet. Glory to God.”

“We’ve heard from many who were inspired to join us and give prayer a try for the first time in a long time this Lent,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.