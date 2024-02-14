Soccer star Megan Rapinoe said there’s a “special place in hell” for people who celebrated her career-ending injury.

Last November, Rapinoe’s prolific soccer career came to an end with an Achilles injury that deeply affected her. In response, people celebrated the injury online, likely in retaliation for her political stances on certain issues. Speaking on “Pablo Torre Finds Out” on Tuesday, Rapinoe denounced those people.

“It is sad like I wish that didn’t happen. I’m just thinking about my teammates coming over, of course it’s sad. … it’s kinda just life,” Rapinoe said. “We want these perfect stories, and I’m a controversial figure, and having people low-key celebrate it — but then also be so disingenuous about it that that part is kinda funny too. I’m like, wow, you guys are in a special place in hell that you’re celebrating this.”

Rapinoe also addressed those who said that she questioned God’s existence over her injury, clarifying that they misinterpreted a joke.

They also missed the whole joke,” she said. “Don’t act like you’re surprised by me making this joke about what happened or finding a dig. I’m like, yeah, I’m gonna find a funny dig. Who’s it at? God, myself, religion, the world? I don’t know.”

In the end, Rapinoe said the injury does not diminish her career.

“I don’t think it takes anything away from my career,” she said. “I don’t think missing that penalty takes anything away from my career — it’s actually all part of it. And if you don’t try, you’re never gonna do anything.”

.@mPinoe gets emotional when talking about tearing her Achilles during her final match before retirement. "Having people low-key like celebrate it … I'm like, 'Wow, you guys are in a special place in hell that you're celebrating this.'" More: https://t.co/DjWQ2NkpeV pic.twitter.com/eWxAoEkZ1g — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) February 13, 2024

