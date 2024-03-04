‘The Greatest Gift a Child Could Ask For’: Eagles’ Jason Kelce Emphasizes Importance of Fathers in Retirement Speech

Jason Kelce delivered a teary speech and pointed out the importance of fathers being in their children’s lives as he announced his retirement from his 12-year NFL career.

Kelce, one half of the famed Kelce brothers team serving in the National Football League, joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and, in a rare instance, spent his entire 12 years in the league with that one team.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1987, Jason became the first of the Kelce brothers to be chosen in an NFL Draft after being selected in the sixth round in 2011. His younger brother, Travis, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. both played for the Cincinnati Bearcats in college.

During his address to the press, Jason noted how important his wife, Kylie, and their three kids are in his life and said his marriage “increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on.”

But he also noted that one of the most important things a man can do is be there for his children.

“I think one of the best things a person can be in this world is a father. A father who is present, loving, devoted just might be the greatest gift a child could ask for in our society,” he exclaimed.

Jason married Kylie in 2018, and since then, they have welcomed three children into the world: daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and 1-year-old Bennett.

As Kelce walked off stage after delivering his address, he delivered a big kiss to his wife.

Kelce ends his 12-year career with one Super Bowl ring and a record of being a six-time All-Pro First-Team member, a seven-time Pro-Bowl player, and a two-time Second-team All-Big East player in college.

