RFK Jr. Praises Aaron Rodgers amid Speculation He Is on VP Shortlist

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has confirmed his respect for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a “critical thinker” who is “battle tested” amid speculation over just who will be his running mate come November.

He delivered his praise to Fox News’ Trace Gallagher on Wednesday night alluding to a possible Kennedy-Rodgers ticket, though the latter has been silent on the possibility.

“Aaron Rodgers is battle tested. He’s been hammered by the press, he’s stood up for things he believes in and I like that part of his character. He is a critical thinker and I think we need that at the time,” Kennedy said.

When Gallagher posited “it sounds to me like Aaron Rodgers is your choice,” Kennedy declined to say yes or no.

The New York Times has also reported on the possible dual-ticket, after Kennedy told the paper he was speaking to Rodgers “pretty continuously.”

The scion of the famous political family will formally announce his selection for running mate on 26 March, his campaign said in a statement on Wednesday.

The pick “will reaffirm the key principles of the Kennedy campaign of restoring the middle class, ending the chronic disease epidemic, unwinding the war machine, and unraveling corporate capture of our government agencies”, it added.

Rodgers, 40, was the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers before joining the New York Jets for the 2023 season. He was sidelined after rupturing his left Achilles tendon in his first game but has vowed to return in 2024.

Off the field, he has been criticised for his anti-vaccine views and other controversial statements.

Kennedy recently posted a picture of them hiking together.

It’s unclear how the athlete could combine a vice-presidential campaign with a gruelling NFL season that would clash with November’s election.

Representatives for the New York Jets have not commented on the possibility of a political run for Rodgers.