Cavs Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Tells of Personal Threats from Sports Bettors

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff revealed Wednesday night he was forced to report to the NBA threats he received from aggrieved sports bettors last season.

The New York Post reports Bickerstaff told reporters bettors had been able to secure his phone number last season, and they “were sending me crazy messages about where I live and my kids and all that stuff.”

“It’s a dangerous game. A fine line that we’re walking for sure,” he said, noting it “brings added pressure” to bear.

Bickerstaff said he alerted security, and they were able to locate the person, but no charges were ever filed.

#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff makes a startling revelation in explaining why he feels sports gambling has already gone too far even though he understands the business reasons behind it now being embraced by professional leagues. pic.twitter.com/O5QX6snjuE — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) March 20, 2024

His revelation came in response to a question referencing Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton’s recent admission of sometimes feeling he is seen as nothing more than a betting “prop.”

The 24-year-old was discussing the importance of speaking to a sports psychologist as an athlete who often receives messages on social media regarding his performance from sports bettors.

“Not everybody cares to hear how we feel,” he said. “To half the world, I’m just helping them make money on DraftKings or whatever.”

Any chance the threats and impositions from gamblers will diminish anytime soon defies the sheer amount of dollars now being placed on outcomes.

The U.S. sports betting industry pulled in revenues of $10.9 billion last year, a nearly 45 percent increase from the previous year, as Breitbart News reported.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) annual report showed that $120 billion was wagered last year, a 30 percent increase from 2022.