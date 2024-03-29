Megan Rapinoe Leads Cancel Mob Aimed at Christian Player Who Posted Detransition Video

Former U.S. Women’s National Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe has launched an all-out war against current USWNT midfielder Korbin Albert for daring to post a video by a Christian who opposes trandgenderism.

The 20-year-old Albert had reposted a video by a teen who faced serious mental health issues that caused him to think he might be transgender. The teen says that after he found God, he realized he was not trans and detransitioned.

But after being attacked by Rapinoe and her rabid gender ideology cohorts, Albert fell on her sword and apologized for posting the video.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media,” Albert wrote in an Instagram story this week, according to U.S. News. “Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive, and hurtful was immature and disrespectful, which was never my intent.”

“I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that, and for that, I sincerely apologize. It’s an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport and on the world stage and I promise to do better,” she added.

Rapinoe had attacked Albert and pushed the false claim that “kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate.”

Indeed, more and more studies are finding that suicide threats increase after transitions and are not higher in trans-leaning teens before transition procedures.

Rapinoe, who retired from professional soccer last year, went all-in for transgender athletes after she was safely out of the game and did not have to face playing with men on her team or the teams of her opponents.

Many jumped to social media to blast Rapinoe for her hypocritical stance in favor of transgender athletes now that she is safely out of the game.

