NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce has been taking flack for saying “white girl” Caitlin Clark from Iowa beat a “bunch of black girls” from LSU.

Iowa’s top player, Caitlin Clark, dominated LSU, scoring 41 points and securing her team’s spot in the NCAA Final Four after beating LSU 94-87.

Despite being a first-team All-American for three years in a row, setting numerous records with as many as five 40-point games this season, Paul Pierce seemed somewhat baffled that Caitlin Clark put up such a strong performance against the LSU Tigers, a predominantly black team.

“We saw a white girl in Iowa do it to a bunch of black girls. That gained my respect,” Pierce said on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “She didn’t do this to some other little White girls that was over here in Colorado or whatever. She did this to some girls from LSU, who we thought were dogs, defending champs.

“[She] put them on her knee and spanked them. I didn’t expect that,” he added.

As noted by Fox News, Clark was “13-for-29 from the field, draining 9-of-20 shots from beyond the arc.”

“LSU guard Hailey Van Lith contested those shots, especially the deep 3-pointers Clark is known to dazzle with, but all she could do was shrug when she watched them go in,” it added. “With the game tied at 45 at the half, Iowa went on an 8-0 run to start the third quarter as LSU struggled to knock down shots.”

People on social media took issue with Pierce’s comments about bringing race into the equation.

"We saw a white girl [Caitlin Clark] in Iowa do it to a bunch of black girls. That gained my respect… She did it to some girls from LSU who we thought was some dawgs — defending champs — and put 'em on their knee & spanked them." – Paul Piercepic.twitter.com/Gj9VL2NgNj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2024

Tired of this racism yet? "She didn't do this to some other little White girls that was over here in Colorado or whatever." https://t.co/UhVP74J3f9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 3, 2024

I hate that we playing the race card in this moment, Caitlin balled out and I respect her no matter what color the opponent is!!! https://t.co/WDe4SOI1Ig — Brendan Haywood (@bwood_33) April 2, 2024

Bro what even is this? I am so happy I've stopped watching FS1 and ESPN a long time ago. This is gross. Idc. https://t.co/hdKJF0RoKm — CLAN the SPURS fan (@ClanTheSpursFan) April 3, 2024

Such caveman, racist garbage from #PaulPierce here…dressed in his best Arsenio Hall cosplay. Your basketball skills are not connected to your skin color. #CaitlinClark was the real deal before this game and beating “a bunch of black girls” didn’t make her any more of the real… https://t.co/JosNyKrg2p — John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) April 3, 2024

