Jackie Robinson Statue Thief Pleads Guilty, Faces over 19 Years in Prison

Dylan Gwinn

The man who helped uproot and destroy a statue of Jackie Robinson in Kansas in January has pleaded guilty Thursday and faces the possibility of over 19 years behind bars.

Ricky Alderete, 45, pleaded guilty to theft along with several other charges connected to the destruction of the statue that stood in a Wichita youth baseball park. Authorities know from surveillance footage that Alderete did not act alone. However, no one else has been charged in connection with the crime.

Alderete faces charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal damage to property, interference with law enforcement, criminal damage to property, theft, making a false writing, and identity theft.

In addition to facing nearly two decades in prison, Alderete could also be forced to pay $41,000 to the youth baseball park for the statue.

However, GoFundMe has already raised nearly $200,000.

Alderete is set for sentencing on July 1.

