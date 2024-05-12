Bill Belichick to Join ManningCast for Upcoming NFL Season

Unemployed former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, is no longer unemployed.

The future Hall of Famer, who became notorious for winning and dishing out scorn and mockery to the media, is joining the media after landing a gig on ESPN’s ManningCast.

Peyton Manning broke the news during a recent appearance on The PatMcAfee Show.

“Bill is going to be a permanent guest on every ‘ManningCast’ show early in the game, probably the first quarter, to kind of take people behind the ropes as to what this defense has to do or what the quarterback’s challenges are,” Manning said.

Manning joked that he used his brother Eli’s domination of Belichick in the Super Bowl as part of his recruiting pitch.

“It was an easy pitch to Bill because I said, ‘Bill, we want you to come on, and we’d love to go behind the ropes on the defensive side … and if you ever run out of things to say, just make fun of Eli.’ That’s always sort of a time filler. And Bill doesn’t like Eli, right? We all know that.”

Peyton Manning first broached the subject of Belichick joining him and Eli during Tom Brady’s Netflix roast.

“It is great to see the greatest coach in NFL history, coach Bill Belichick, here. For those who don’t know, Coach is going to be doing some work on Eli and my Monday Night Football show this year. I have to tell you, it’s going to be awesome,” he said.

The ManningCast is entering its fourth season as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football package.