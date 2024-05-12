Bill Belichick to Join ManningCast for Upcoming NFL Season

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announces he is leaving the team during a p
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Unemployed former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, is no longer unemployed.

The future Hall of Famer, who became notorious for winning and dishing out scorn and mockery to the media, is joining the media after landing a gig on ESPN’s ManningCast.

Denver, CO New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chats with former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning before the game. The Patriots beat the...

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chats with former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning before the game. The Patriots beat the Broncos 26-23. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Peyton Manning broke the news during a recent appearance on The PatMcAfee Show.

“Bill is going to be a permanent guest on every ‘ManningCast’ show early in the game, probably the first quarter, to kind of take people behind the ropes as to what this defense has to do or what the quarterback’s challenges are,” Manning said.

Manning joked that he used his brother Eli’s domination of Belichick in the Super Bowl as part of his recruiting pitch.

“It was an easy pitch to Bill because I said, ‘Bill, we want you to come on, and we’d love to go behind the ropes on the defensive side … and if you ever run out of things to say, just make fun of Eli.’ That’s always sort of a time filler. And Bill doesn’t like Eli, right? We all know that.”

Peyton Manning first broached the subject of Belichick joining him and Eli during Tom Brady’s Netflix roast.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick speak onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia...

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick speak onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

“It is great to see the greatest coach in NFL history, coach Bill Belichick, here. For those who don’t know, Coach is going to be doing some work on Eli and my Monday Night Football show this year. I have to tell you, it’s going to be awesome,” he said.

The ManningCast is entering its fourth season as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football package.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.