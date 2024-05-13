Super Bowl Champion Chiefs Will Open Regular Season at Home Against Ravens in AFC Title Game Rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC title game, the NFL announced Monday.
The NFL will release the entire 2024 season on Wednesday night on the NFL Network.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talk before the AFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The NFL announced Monday, May 13, 2024, that the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) plays during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The NFL announced Monday, May 13, that the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
The Chiefs-Ravens opener at Arrowhead Stadium will be a Thursday night game on NBC.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be going for a third straight Super Bowl title and fourth in six years this season.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.