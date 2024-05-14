Rory McIlroy Files for Divorce from Erica Stoll After 7 Years of Marriage

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from Erica Stoll, his wife of seven years, according to a report.

McIlroy filed the divorce documents in court Monday, according to TMZ Sports.

McIlroy and Stoll have a three-year-old daughter, Poppy.

The pair met at the 2012 Ryder Cup, where Stoll worked in the PGA’s transport office.

McIlroy and Stoll were married in a celebrity-filled wedding at Ireland’s Ashford Castle in 2017.

Erica Stoll, wife of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, looks on during the third round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on...

Erica Stoll, wife of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, looks on during the third round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 27, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

 

McIlroy’s media and communications team told the Irish Independent, “Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment.”

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland laughs with his wife Erica during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta...

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland laughs with his wife Erica during the Par 3 Contest before the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Suspicions that things were not well with the couple heightened over the weekend after McIlroy wished his mother a happy Mother’s Day but did not mention his wife.

News of the divorce filing comes just days before this week’s PGA Championship in Kentucky.

