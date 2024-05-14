Rory McIlroy Files for Divorce from Erica Stoll After 7 Years of Marriage

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from Erica Stoll, his wife of seven years, according to a report.

McIlroy filed the divorce documents in court Monday, according to TMZ Sports.

McIlroy and Stoll have a three-year-old daughter, Poppy.

The pair met at the 2012 Ryder Cup, where Stoll worked in the PGA’s transport office.

McIlroy and Stoll were married in a celebrity-filled wedding at Ireland’s Ashford Castle in 2017.

McIlroy’s media and communications team told the Irish Independent, “Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment.”

Suspicions that things were not well with the couple heightened over the weekend after McIlroy wished his mother a happy Mother’s Day but did not mention his wife.

News of the divorce filing comes just days before this week’s PGA Championship in Kentucky.