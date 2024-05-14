Tom Brady Regrets How Netflix Roast Jokes May Affect His Children

Former NFL great Tom Brady now feels regretful about how the famous Netflix Roast of Tom Brady may have affected his children.

When asked about the roast, Brady made his feelings known on The Pivot podcast.

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids,” Brady said.

“The hardest part about the bittersweet aspect is when you do something you think is one way, and you’re like, ‘I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected the people I care about most in the world,” he added. “It makes you a better parent, going through it. Because sometimes you’re naive. You don’t know … When I signed up for that, I loved that people were making fun of me.”

Brady also said that comedy helped him through the dark times of Deflategat,e when hewasn accused of deflating balls for his competitors on purpose.

“When I was going through all the Deflategate stuff, in 2015-16, I watched three things: Premier League soccer, golf, and comedy shows — because every time I watched ‘SportsCenter,’ I was like, ‘Are you f–king kidding me?’” Brady said.

Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s ex-wife, has also expressed disappointment with some of the jokes in the roast. At one point, comedian Kevin Hart referenced her and Tom’s divorce.

“When you got a chance to go 8-,9 and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the fuck you gotta do.’

“How did you not see this coming?” Hart continued. “Eight fucking karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt!”

Comedienne Nikki Glaser also revealed what subjects were off-limits during the roast.

“We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that,” Glaser told Howard Stern on Monday.

“So, I couldn’t say, ‘Tom, hopefully, we make out at the after party — you can pretend I’m your son,” Glaser said.

Glaser’s “kiss” joke would havereferencedo the 2018 Tom vs. Time docuseries controversy wherein the NFL great kissed his 11-year-old son Jack while the quarterback received a massage.

“But yeah, there was things like that. We all just agreed, ‘Let’s not throw the kids under the bus.’ Even though I just did it here,” said Glaser.

That does not mean comedians could not hit Tom Brady in some private places, such as his high-profile breakup with model/actress Bridget Moynahan while she was pregnant with his son in 2006.

“But seriously, Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long,” Glaser said during the roast. “You retired, then you came back, and then you retired again. I get it, it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend, it’s tough.”

“Hey, to be fair, he didn’t know she was pregnant, he just thought she was getting fat,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, Tom Brady himself jumped into the show to declare at least one joke off-limits when comedian Jeff Ross took a swipe at Patriots CEO Robert Kraft.

