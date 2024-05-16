Harrison Butker Jersey Sales Skyrocket Amid Backlash over Faith-Based Commencement Speech

Sales for Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s jersey have skyrocketed due to the controversy surrounding his remarks at a Catholic college.

As Breitbart News reported, Harrison Butker came under fire this week for remarks he made at Benedictine College — a private Catholic school — wherein he decried abortion and gender ideology while advising women that motherhood could be more life-fulfilling than their careers.

WOW: #Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker RIPS President Joe Biden & says he’s delusional. “He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I'm sure to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice” (@dannydeurbina)

pic.twitter.com/UK2tcnV3gi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 13, 2024

Though Butker faced intense backlash, with a Change.org petition now calling for the NFL to fire him, it seems he has weathered the storm, and his jersey sales have since been soaring. Fanatics.com, for instance, has listed it as Most Popular in Jerseys.

Chiefs K Harrison Butker's jersey is amongst the most popular sold-on Fanatics despite efforts to "cancel" him for his speech at Benedictine College. https://t.co/ieyU6Oj9Pu pic.twitter.com/WhU46S8dju — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 16, 2024

Launched Monday by Willard Harris, the petition demanded that “the Kansas City Chiefs to Dismiss Harrison Butker for Discriminatory Remarks.” As of this writing, it has garnered over 56,000 signatures with a goal of 75,000.

“The harmful remarks made by Harrison Butker, kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs, during his commencement address at Benedictine College were unacceptable,” the petition said.

The petition even described him as “racist.”

“His comments were sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion and racist. These dehumanizing remarks against LGBTQ+ individuals, attacks on abortion rights, and racial discrimination perpetuate division and undermine human rights,” it said.

“These comments reinforce harmful stereotypes that threaten social progress. They create a toxic environment that hinders our collective efforts towards equality, diversity and inclusion in society. It is unacceptable for such a public figure to use their platform to foster harm rather than unity,” it added.

Some conservatives have come to Butker’s defense, saying he only meant to extoll the virtues of motherhood, while other critics, some on the left and right, have said his statements were harmful to women by putting them in a box.

