Networks See Surging Ratings for Games Involving Caitlin Clark

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is steamrolling over her critics, and despite a constant stream of attacks by woke sports writers and her fellow players, she is still setting massive records for viewership on TV.

Clark and her Indiana Fever helped five separate networks rack up new viewership records so far this season.

Even in her final season at the University of Iowa, Clark was bringing record numbers of viewers to TV.

However, the tendency to set TV records has continued since being drafted into the WNBA last month.

In one case, for instance, Clark has helped ESPN2 to average 2.1 million viewers for Fever games, according to Mediaite.

According to Front Office Sports, other channels have also been racking up new viewers. ABC earned 1.71 million viewers, ESPN found 1.56 million, Ion saw 724,000, CBS 704,000, and NBA TV earned 333,000.

Furthermore, Sports Media Watch reported that the Fever were four of the top five most-viewed games so far this season.

All this in the face of constant attacks by leftists crying racism.

