Angel Reese Fined by WNBA for Skipping Post-Game Presser After Loss to Caitlin Clark

The WNBA has assessed the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese a fine for not attending the post-game press conference following her team’s loss to the Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

In addition, the league fined the Chicago Sky $5,000 over Reese’s absence.

Saturday’s game was a highly-anticipated matchup that saw Clark and Reese face off for the first time as pros after their well-publicized college rivalry. However, instead of the actual play on the floor, the game made headlines for the vicious and unprovoked attack on Clark by Chicago’s Chennedy Carter. The play was also noteworthy for Angel Reese’s reaction, as she jumped to her feet and began applauding her teammate’s assault on Clark.

Angel Reese hopping off the bench to throw a parade for Caitlin Clark’s murder is crazy lollll pic.twitter.com/NKj5Ur7PZG — Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) June 1, 2024

Reese would have her own moment with Clark later in the game, as she threw her former college rival a vicious elbow, knocking her to the ground.

Reese has insisted in the past that there’s no bad blood between her and Clark. However, her reaction on Saturday would suggest otherwise. Reese only makes $73,439 a year as a WNBA player. So, the fine is a costly mistake for her.

As for Carter, she had her away-from-the-play personal foul upgraded to a Flagrant 1.