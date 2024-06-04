Indiana Fever Legend Tamika Catchings Blasts WNBA Players for ‘Cheap Shot’ Attacks on Caitlin Clark

WNBA star and Indiana Fever Legend Tamika Catchings is blasting the league for the “cheap shots” perpetrated against its newest star, Caitlin Clark.

Clark has been the object of a lot of attacks by the left-wing sports media. Still, she has also suffered physical assaults at the hands of other WNBA players, most notably Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter, who brutally body-checked Clark at a recent game.

Chennedy Carter scores and gives a shoulder to Caitlin Clarkpic.twitter.com/nQxkw1rvhH — ✶ Ⓜ️ ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) June 1, 2024

The attacks on Clark, who seems to be the only reason many new fans are tuning into the league, have alarmed Catchings, who told USA Today that she disagrees with how Clark has been treated.

“The cheap shot, I don’t agree with that, I don’t agree with that, especially that’s where injuries happen,” Catchings said. “The play itself was wrong. As a whole, we all have a responsibility to make sure that things like that don’t happen, for anybody to get hit like that.

“From the league standpoint, you have to protect your players. The fact that the referees didn’t take the time within the game to go and look at it, I was really surprised. I was at the game. I was really surprised that they didn’t look at it and that they just kept it moving. That’s not a basketball play,” she added.

Catchings, one of the greatest players the Indiana Fever has ever had, was the 2002 WNBA Rookie of the Year and said that she would be happy to counsel Clark.

“Obviously, Caitlin is a tremendous player, she comes in with a lot of success in the college game, I love her personality, love who she is, and definitely happy to have her here in Indianapolis, and I think she’ll have a great career here and in the WNBA,” Catchings told the paper. “There is a lot of weight on her shoulders, and she’s handling it very well.”

Clark is already setting records with the WNBA.

