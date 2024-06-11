ESPN Personality Says Caitlin Clark Fans Use Her Olympic Snub as an ‘Avatar’ for Their Hatred of Black Women

ESPN personality and left-wing author David Dennis Jr. joined the network’s Around the Horn to claim that white people are just using Caitlin Clark to show how much they hate black women.

During the June 10 broadcast, Dennis was asked about the U.S. Women’s Olympic basketball team, and he replied, insisting that Caitlin Clark does not belong on the team and is not one of the top 15 players in the WNBA.

He went on to admit there is racism surrounding Caitlin Clark. But it isn’t from the black players who are calling Clark a “bitch,” assailing her for “white privilege,” and seeking to cause her physical harm at every game. Instead, he sees white racists using Clark as an “avatar” to promulgate their hate for black women.

“The problem here is, what concerns me going forward is those people on the fringe that do exist, that are in real life, not just Internet trolls, politics and pundits and people of the like who are using Caitlin Clark as an avatar to lash out at the people they have disdain for, mainly the make up the WNBA, black women, et al.,” Dennis exclaimed.

He went on to claim that these unnamed racists were using Clark as a weapon to attack the Women’s Olympic basketball team.

“And they are using her to go against Team USA,” he said, adding, “What’s going to happen is that Team USA that is going to be the big tragedy here is the way that they are treated by those people come this summer.”

Dennis concluded, saying, “We’re supposed to support America, American teams in the Olympics. I want to see that for this team even if Caitlin Clark isn’t on that squad.”

Many on the x post were not convinced.

Another race-baiter, making his living playing the race card.

Dude would be flipping burgers if he was white.

That’s privilege. — Gee Unit (@Gee_Unit123) June 10, 2024

Never seen so many Black people crying and whining over a White girl getting attention. — Quick Thinking (@SpiffyMinded) June 10, 2024

So we have now reached the societal threshold where mistreating white women is anti-black racism. It just never ends. — Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) June 10, 2024

What’s the behavior? I agree it’s not a race thing. — Coach Mike (@mikericks07) June 11, 2024

