WATCH: Caitlin Clark Mocked by Opponent After Foul Call

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images
Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington felt she was unjustly accused of fouling Caitlin Clark Monday night and let the referee know with an acting performance reminiscent of Elaine Benes having a seizure.

Carrington fouled Clark on an inbound pass in the second quarter. Clark jerked back after the contact with Carrington, thus drawing the foul. However, Carrington felt that Clark’s reaction was exaggerated and let the official know.

However, as you can clearly tell from the video, this was a clear foul. Carrington absolutely hit Clark. Did Clark sell it a little bit? Maybe. But we have seen far worse flop jobs than this.

In any event, the foul didn’t change the outcome. Caitlin Clark and the Fever dropped their second game to the Sun this year, 89-72. Clark was held to a disappointing 10 points; Carrington had 22.

The Fever are now 3-10 on the season.

