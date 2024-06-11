WATCH: Caitlin Clark Mocked by Opponent After Foul Call

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington felt she was unjustly accused of fouling Caitlin Clark Monday night and let the referee know with an acting performance reminiscent of Elaine Benes having a seizure.

Carrington fouled Clark on an inbound pass in the second quarter. Clark jerked back after the contact with Carrington, thus drawing the foul. However, Carrington felt that Clark’s reaction was exaggerated and let the official know.

I’m 100% convinced that the WNBA — as a whole — has a vendetta against CC pic.twitter.com/Rvmd486396 — Birds of Prey (@IowaBOP) June 11, 2024

However, as you can clearly tell from the video, this was a clear foul. Carrington absolutely hit Clark. Did Clark sell it a little bit? Maybe. But we have seen far worse flop jobs than this.

Like this.

Video: Last night #Eagles rookie DT Jalen Carter had this flop against the #Dolphins, he said after the game: "I was just thinking about LeBron! I was like 'oh, what would LeBron do!" (h/t @JCTSports)pic.twitter.com/72Q2dUjKMjhttps://t.co/khyvMlDxX4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2023

And this.

And the award for best actor in a live action thriller goes to … … LEBRON JAMES! 😆👏 #NBA #DFS Aside from walking away with a new trophy for this flop, King James finished the night with 19 PTS, 2 3PM, 10 AST, 8 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK and 48.00 #FantasyDraft points 😎 pic.twitter.com/MkujdtK39X — Follow @mkf (@FantasyDraft) March 1, 2020

In any event, the foul didn’t change the outcome. Caitlin Clark and the Fever dropped their second game to the Sun this year, 89-72. Clark was held to a disappointing 10 points; Carrington had 22.

The Fever are now 3-10 on the season.