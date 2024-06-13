Caitlin Clark Dunks on Woke Reporter’s Attempt to Drag Her Into ‘Culture Wars’

Caitlin Clark deftly fought off attempts from a woke reporter to drag her into a political and likely racial debate about how her name is being used in non-basketball discussions on social media.

Jim Trotter, who sued the NFL for racial discrimination last year and currently works for The Athletic, attempted to divert Clark from basketball matters by asking her about the weaponization of her name in various “culture wars.”

“It’s not something I can control. … And to be honest, I don’t see a lot of it,” Clark responded.

Undeterred, Trotter attempted to circumvent Clark’s excellent defense by asking what impact her popularity and the use of her name in non-basketball circles had had on her ability to cultivate relationships in the league.

“You know, I think everybody in the league understands, you know, one, we’re excited about all this attention we’re getting. I think we’re, um, appreciative of it. I think the league has been great for a really long time. But, you know, my focus is on my teammates. Like, they’ve been amazing. I don’t think it’s impacted me making relationships on my team. I’m not, obviously, talking to people on other teams on a daily basis. Like I have so much focus on here: getting my teammates to trust me and doing all that is my main focus. Same with our coaching staff. Same with his organization.

Having run out of all the tricks in his very limited journalistic bag, Trotter retreated to his original question and restated it.

Trotter asked, “I understand your focus, but I’m just curious, though, are you bothered that folks would attempt to weaponize your name in whatever fight they’re fighting.”

“No, I don’t see it,” Clark said. “That’s not where my focus is. Again, my focus is here, on basketball, and, um, that’s where it needs to be, that’s where it has been, and I’m just trying to get better on a daily basis.”

This is a masterclass in how to deal with a “reporter” with bad intentions. It’s almost scary that Clark is this proficient in dismantling woke reporters as a rookie. However, given her predicament, it’s a skill she’s fortunate to have and will likely need to use again and again.

Trotter is a woke activist who is so annoying that even the NFL didn’t want him around. After not having his contract renewed, Trotter tried to throw everyone he could under the bus, all the way up to and including Roger Goodell himself.

“In making his allegations in a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in New York City, Jim Trotter also cited Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula as making racially insensitive comments,” the AP reported when his suit was filed. “Trotter said the concerns he raised with league executives, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, regarding those comments and the lack of diversity among NFL Media employees fell on deaf ears.”

This is a huge and embarrassing failure for Trotter, who seemed determined to entrap a young player into saying something that would cause her major issues. It appears he’s just as inept at his new job as his old one.